Russian attacks kill 4, injure 17 across Ukraine, hit Swiss NGO office in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 17, including children, regional authorities said early on July 24.

Russia launched a missile attack against Kharkiv at around 5 a.m. local time on July 24, hitting the office of a humanitarian organization, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

"Today at 5 a.m., the Russians hit the office of the Swiss (Foundation) for Mine Action FSD with a ballistic missile," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

An industrial building, five cars, and a house were also damaged. Mayor Ihor Terekhov initially reported one person killed but later said the information could not be confirmed.

The attack was carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and another missile of an unknown type, the Air Force said.

Two men aged 41 and 18 were reportedly injured in a Russian drone attack against the Lisne village around the same time.

Three children were injured during a Russian drone attack against Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Residential buildings, energy infrastructure, and other property were damaged in Russian attacks against the Nikopol district over the past day, he said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and three injured during a Russian attack against Lyman, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Three others were injured during attacks against Marynivka, he said.

Cars of the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD damaged following a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 24, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram) Cars of the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD damaged following a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 24, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram) Cars of the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD damaged following a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 24, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The body of a 77-year-old woman was found in the rubble in Kherson following a Russian attack after midnight, he said.

Russian drones attacked a port in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast overnight, injuring three people and causing damage, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Romania scrambled its F-16 fighter jets after detecting Russian drones flying near the Romanian border.

A civilian was injured in the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast overnight on July 24, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian forces downed 17 of the 23 Shahed-type attack drones overnight, most of them targeting Odesa, according to the Air Force.