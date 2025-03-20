The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

5 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 20, 2025 11:14 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, Ukraine, on March 20, 2025. (National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured 26 others over the past day, regional officials reported on March 20.

Ukraine's Air Force reportedly intercepted 75 of the 171 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 63 drones disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a Russian drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi injured 10 people, including four children, in what Governor Andrii Raikovych described as the most extensive Russian attack using Shahed drones against the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one resident in Kostiantynivka and wounded five others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured across the region, and one person was killed in Kupiansk when a Russian KAB-guided aerial bomb struck a house, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed, and four others were wounded as Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities and residential areas, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces dropped six KAB-guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring another, the local military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men were wounded in a Russian strike on the regional center, Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

