News Feed, Ukraine, Energy, Energy crisis, nuclear power plants, Ukraine's nuclear power, Business
4 nuclear power units disconnected after Russia's Aug. 26 strike on Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek August 29, 2024 3:48 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: This photograph taken on September 10, 2023, shows a general view of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, in Varash, Rivne Oblast, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Four nuclear power units at two different power plans were disconnected during Russia's mass aerial strike on Ukraine on Aug. 26, the Presidential Office head, Andriy Yermak, said on Aug. 29.

"We are talking about the power units 1, 3, and 4 of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the power unit 3 at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (in Mykolaiv Oblast)," Yermak said on Telegram, publishing a letter by Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Vienna to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Russia launched its largest aerial strike against Ukraine to date on Aug. 26, firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure. The most recent Russian attack necessitated energy restrictions and rolling blackouts after a relatively stable energy situation in much of August.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that nuclear generation currently covers up to 60% of the country's electricity consumption.

Apart from the Rivne and South Ukraine plants, the country also operates the Kmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of using the plant for nuclear blackmail and endangering its safety.

Author: Martin Fornusek
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
