4 nuclear power units disconnected after Russia's Aug. 26 strike on Ukraine



Four nuclear power units at two different power plans were disconnected during Russia's mass aerial strike on Ukraine on Aug. 26, the Presidential Office head, Andriy Yermak, said on Aug. 29.

"We are talking about the power units 1, 3, and 4 of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the power unit 3 at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (in Mykolaiv Oblast)," Yermak said on Telegram, publishing a letter by Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Vienna to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Russia launched its largest aerial strike against Ukraine to date on Aug. 26, firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure. The most recent Russian attack necessitated energy restrictions and rolling blackouts after a relatively stable energy situation in much of August.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that nuclear generation currently covers up to 60% of the country's electricity consumption.

Apart from the Rivne and South Ukraine plants, the country also operates the Kmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of using the plant for nuclear blackmail and endangering its safety.