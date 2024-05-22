357 Russian soldiers and collaborators suspected of war crimes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian law enforcement has identified 357 Russian servicemen and occupation officials suspected of war crimes, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin posted on X.



“But the real number of such crimes, including those committed in temporarily occupied territories and in places of detention located on the territory of Russia, is much higher,” Kostin wrote.



These individuals are accused of intentional killings, torture, and mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war, and 83 of them have already been convicted.



Kostin discussed these crimes with the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Morris Tidball-Binz.



He noted that Ukrainian authorities welcome cooperation with other parties to fully investigate the crimes, and to make sure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

Ukrainian officials have documented thousands of war crimes committed by Russian forces, including deliberate attacks on civilians, attacks on cultural sites or medical institutions, torture, and deportations.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on March 18 that Ukraine had collected pretrial information on over 128,000 victims of war crimes.