30 Ukrainian officials suspected of embezzling funds designated for military, prosecutors say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a major embezzlement scheme involving Hr 138 million ($3.3 million) allocated from the state budget for the needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on July 19.

The investigation identified 30 suspected officials, including employees of housing and maintenance departments and representatives of commercial structures across Ukraine. According to prosecutors, 15 of these individuals were members of organized criminal groups.

The charges include embezzlement and misappropriation of funds related to the procurement of fuel wood, electricity, natural gas, furniture, and construction work on military infrastructure at inflated prices.

Some suspects are also charged with abuse of power and negligence of military service.

One defendant, the head of a regional housing and maintenance unit, is suspected of illegally acquiring commercial assets, land plots, and other valuables worth Hr 11.7 million ($282,000), which were registered in the name of a confidant.

The investigation is ongoing.