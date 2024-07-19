Skip to content
News Feed, Prosecutor General's Office, Corruption, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces
30 Ukrainian officials suspected of embezzling funds designated for military, prosecutors say

by Kateryna Denisova July 19, 2024 7:05 PM 1 min read
A woman leaves the office of the Ukrainian General Prosecutor on Oct. 2, 2019, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers have uncovered a major embezzlement scheme involving Hr 138 million ($3.3 million) allocated from the state budget for the needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on July 19.

The investigation identified 30 suspected officials, including employees of housing and maintenance departments and representatives of commercial structures across Ukraine. According to prosecutors, 15 of these individuals were members of organized criminal groups.

The charges include embezzlement and misappropriation of funds related to the procurement of fuel wood, electricity, natural gas, furniture, and construction work on military infrastructure at inflated prices.

Some suspects are also charged with abuse of power and negligence of military service.

One defendant, the head of a regional housing and maintenance unit, is suspected of illegally acquiring commercial assets, land plots, and other valuables worth Hr 11.7 million ($282,000), which were registered in the name of a confidant.

The investigation is ongoing.

SBU: Former Ukrenergo official charged with embezzling funds designated for bulletproof vests
Investigators from the SBU and National Anti-Corruption Bureau allege that the unnamed former official organized the procurement of bulletproof vests at an “artificially inflated price” in the spring of 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in the spring of 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Denisova
