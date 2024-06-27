SBU: Former Ukrenergo official charged with embezzling funds designated for bulletproof vests

This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement agents have charged a former department head of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, under suspicion that the ex-employee embezzled funds designated for the purchase of bulletproof vests, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) announced on June 26.

Investigators from the SBU and National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) allege that the unnamed former official organized the procurement of bulletproof vests at an "artificially inflated price" in the spring of 2022 following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The vests were intended to be used by employees of Ukrenergo.

The investigators allege that the Ukrenergo official purchased the equipment using state funds from affiliated contractors at double the market cost - despite the companies not having the necessary permits or licenses for manufacturing military equipment.

According to the SBU, the losses incurred exceed 10 million hryvnias (about $246,000).

The accused was charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code under article 364 for "abuse of power or official position."

The SBU's investigation is ongoing and if convicted the suspect faces up to 6 years in prison.

The investigation is being coordinated by the SBU and NABU in conjuction with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and are based on materials provided by the State Audit Service.