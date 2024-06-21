3 people arrested in Germany for allegedly spying on person from Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three men were arrested in Germany on suspicion of cooperating with a foreign secret service, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office reported on June 21.

"The three accused were traveling in Germany on behalf of a foreign secret service to collect information on a person from Ukraine who was staying here," the statement said, adding that they "scouted out a cafe in Frankfurt am Main where the target person was supposed to be."

Men from Ukraine, Armenia, and Russia were arrested by Hesse state police in Frankfurt am Main on June 19.

No further information was provided.

This development occurs amid a rise in sabotage activities in Europe, seemingly aimed at disrupting Western support for Ukraine and allegedly orchestrated by Russia or Russian-linked individuals.

A Russian woman was arrested in Denmark just over a week prior and charged with helping a foreign intelligence service operate in the country, the Danish national broadcaster DR reported on June 11.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on May 26 that U.S. and allied intelligence officials have noted a growing number of low-level sabotage operations in Europe that seem to be part of Russia's effort to undermine assistance for Ukraine.