3 missiles, 2 drones shot down in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroyed three X-59 guided missiles in Mykolaiv Oblast and two Lancet drones over Kherson Oblast on Oct. 27, Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported.

Russian aerial attacks on southern Ukraine have increased in intensity and complexity in recent weeks, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia's "main emphasis is now shifted to the air," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on Oct. 21.

Russian forces carried out 101 strikes against Kherson Oblast on Oct. 24, killing a 12-year-old child, among other casualties.

A missile attack on Mykolaiv Oblast on Oct. 18 killed two people.