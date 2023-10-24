Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 20 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova October 24, 2023 10:02 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike against the village of Ivanivka, Kherson Oblast, that killed two civilians on Oct. 23, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine in the past 24 hours killed two civilians and wounded another 20, including a child, regional authorities reported on Oct. 24.

Russia launched six Shahed-type drones to attack Ukraine overnight, all of which were shot down in Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to the Air Force. The regional authorities didn’t report on casualties or damage.

Russian forces carried out 101 strikes against Kherson Oblast, firing 597 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Two people were reportedly killed, and 14 more were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

The attacks against the southern region hit residential districts, a factory, a critical infrastructure facility, and a park, Prokudin added.

Russia’s military targeted four districts in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, wounding four residents of the Borova village aged between 42 and 68, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The MLRS attack damaged a two-story residential building, he said.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians in Maksymivka, some 25 kilometers northwest of Vuhledar, said acting regional governor Ihor Moroz.

Russian attacks were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Luhansk oblasts, but there were no casualties, according to the regional authorities.

