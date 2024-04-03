Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures man

by Kateryna Hodunova April 3, 2024 7:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast on April 3, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Police/Telegram)
A Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injured a 70-year-old man, the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on April 3.

The attack hit the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a small settlement in the region's Kupiansk district that was liberated during Ukraine's 2022 counteroffensive.

According to the police report, Russian forces attacked the village at 11:00 a.m. local time. The man was reportedly hospitalized.

Settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast the day prior, killing a man and injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
