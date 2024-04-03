Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injured a 70-year-old man, the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on April 3.

The attack hit the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a small settlement in the region's Kupiansk district that was liberated during Ukraine's 2022 counteroffensive.

According to the police report, Russian forces attacked the village at 11:00 a.m. local time. The man was reportedly hospitalized.

Settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast the day prior, killing a man and injuring an 11-year-old boy.