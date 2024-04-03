Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures woman

by Dmytro Basmat April 4, 2024 12:28 AM 1 min read
Investigators on-scene after a Russian missile strike on Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 55-year-old woman on April 3, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast injured a 55-year-old woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on April 3.

No information was provided on the extent of the woman's injuries.

The attack hit the city of Merefa, located approximately 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Kharkiv.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the Russian attack occurred around 6 p.m. local time, and damaged several building in the vicinity of the strike.

Prosecutors and investigators are on-scene to document the attack. Preliminary information indicates that the attack was carried out using a Russian Kh-59 anti-ship missile.

Settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized after a Russian attack struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast on April 2, killing a man and injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures man
A Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injured a 70-year-old man, the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on April 3.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Russian, French defense ministers call for first time since 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and expressed "France's solidarity with the victims" of the mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, Le Monde reported on April 3.
Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine.
