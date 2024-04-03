Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast injured a 55-year-old woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on April 3.

No information was provided on the extent of the woman's injuries.

The attack hit the city of Merefa, located approximately 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Kharkiv.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the Russian attack occurred around 6 p.m. local time, and damaged several building in the vicinity of the strike.

Prosecutors and investigators are on-scene to document the attack. Preliminary information indicates that the attack was carried out using a Russian Kh-59 anti-ship missile.

Settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized after a Russian attack struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast on April 2, killing a man and injuring an 11-year-old boy.

