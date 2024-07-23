3 children injured in Russian attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack against the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23 injured two boys aged 14 and one aged 13, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The victims have been hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity, the governor reported.

At least 562 children have been killed and 1,474 injured throughout the full-scale war, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack. No further details have been provided at the moment.

Marhanets lies in the Nikopol district near the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area suffers daily Russian attacks.

Strikes on July 22 injured five people in nearby Nikopol, Lysak said earlier.