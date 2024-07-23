Skip to content
3 children injured in Russian attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 23, 2024 11:44 AM 2 min read
Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23, 2024.
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
A Russian drone attack against the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23 injured two boys aged 14 and one aged 13, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The victims have been hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity, the governor reported.

At least 562 children have been killed and 1,474 injured throughout the full-scale war, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack. No further details have been provided at the moment.

Marhanets lies in the Nikopol district near the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area suffers daily Russian attacks.

Strikes on July 22 injured five people in nearby Nikopol, Lysak said earlier.

The aftermath of Russian attacks against Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 23, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
