Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kakhovka Dam, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ecocide
Edit post

Water slowly returning to Kakhovka Reservoir after spring snowmelt

by Sonya Bandouil and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 6:22 AM 1 min read
This photograph taken on Nov. 8, 2023, shows a partly dry area of the Kakhovka Reservoir, months after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to recent satellite images, water is slowly returning to the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Hryhorii Kolomytsev, Ukrainian nature conservation expert and junior researcher at the I.I. Schmalhausen Institute of Zoology at the National Academy of Sciences, said on March 13 that the increase in water levels is a result of the spring thawing of snow.

"Without human intervention to control water levels artificially, we can now witness within the former Kakhovka Reservoir area the natural processes that occur in unregulated floodplains along rivers. These lands experienced spring watering for millennia prior to the construction of the hydroelectric power plant," he told the outlet Texty.org.

The dam of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by Russian forces in June 2023, which led to major draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir. According to Ukraine’s Environment Minister, Ruslan Strilets, the reservoir lost nearly three-quarters of its volume.

The water depletion spiked safety fears at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which relied on water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers. Plant personnel are now drilling for water in ground wells around the perimeter of the facility.

After the breach of the Kakhovka dam, severe flooding occurred along the Dnipro river, in Kherson Oblast. The flooding caused almost $14 billion in damage. The deaths of 29 people were attributed to the flooding, as well as at least 28 injuries. Tens of thousands of residents were displaced.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam was one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in Ukrainian history.

Authors: Sonya Bandouil, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.