Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

45 Ukrainian POWs, 2 deported children return home

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2023 4:54 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian prisoners of war released from Russian captivity during a prisoner swap on July 6, 2023. (The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Forty-five Ukrainian prisoners of war, including two civilians, returned home from Russian captivity, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on July 6.

In cooperation with Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the headquarters also arranged the return of two more children Russia had deported earlier. Their mother, a combat medic, was released from Russian captivity in October 2022.

According to the government’s portal Children of War, Russia has abducted or forcibly moved 19, 493 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The freed prisoners included personnel from Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, border guards, and a navy soldier, the headquarters wrote. Most are privates and sergeants.

They had defended Mariupol, fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts, reads the report. Among the released POWs were two people who had been considered missing.

The returned civilians were an employee of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and an activist from Kherson, the headquarters added.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has organized 47 prisoner swaps with Russia since March 11, 2022. During this time, 2576 people have been released from Russian captivity.

What it’s like to know your loved ones are in Russian captivity
On the evening of Feb. 24, Nataliia Sivak received a terrifying message from her younger brother, Ukrainian soldier Yakiv Nehrii. “Tell everyone I love them very much,” the message read. “We are under heavy attack.” It was the last time she heard from him. When Russia launched its full-scale war
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.