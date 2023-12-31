Skip to content
2 wounded in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2023 11:20 PM 1 min read
(Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a nine-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman, the regional prosecutor reported.

The girl was hospitalized and may have suffered a concussion, according to the prosecutor.

Russia launched seven rockets at the city, likely from Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk Oblast, reported on Telegram following the attack.

The attack also caused a power outage in certain areas of the central and northern parts of the city. At least sixteen houses, a gas pipeline, infrastructure, an office building, and cars and an ambulance were damaged.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Exploring Ukraine’s most important battles of 2023
Russia’s invasion of 2022 may have shocked the world with the brutality of the fighting but it was only a preview for what was coming in 2023. To start with, 2022 had variety. It kicked off with a disastrous Russian blitz into Kyiv Oblast, stalled and picked apart by
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

