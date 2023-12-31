2 wounded in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a nine-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman, the regional prosecutor reported.

The girl was hospitalized and may have suffered a concussion, according to the prosecutor.

Russia launched seven rockets at the city, likely from Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk Oblast, reported on Telegram following the attack.

The attack also caused a power outage in certain areas of the central and northern parts of the city. At least sixteen houses, a gas pipeline, infrastructure, an office building, and cars and an ambulance were damaged.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.