Warsaw, Poland, Ukrainians, Attack
2 Ukrainian teenagers stabbed in Warsaw

by Rachel Amran July 23, 2024 1:33 AM 1 min read
View of the city of Warsaw. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Two 15-year-old boys were stabbed by a 26-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, the Polish outlet Gazeta Wyborcza reported on July 22, 2024.

The attacks took place in Warsaw's Bródno Park. Polish media reports that the assailant was a Uzbek migrant who was wearing a backpack associated with a food delivery service in the Polish capital. The exact motive for the stabbings is not clear.

The two teenagers are currently being hospitalized, but the seriousness of their condition remains unknown. They reportedly suffered wounds on their arms and stomach.

The incident follows a series of similar attacks on Ukrainian citizens. Back in May, a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in the German city of Dortmund.

German police also reported a street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in the country. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation, the attackers may have been motivated by hatred toward Ukraine. However, the German police do not believe the attack had a political motive, t-online reported.

Author: Rachel Amran
