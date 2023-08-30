Prosecutors: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked residential areas in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing 2 civilians and injuring 7 others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Aug. 30.

A missile hit a farm in the village of Bahatyr in Volnovakha district, killing two men aged 44 and 59 years old.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office believes the Russian army used S-300 surface-to-air missiles to strike the village.

Five women aged 28 to 80, a 25-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man were injured in Kurakhove and 19 houses were damaged, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the war crime of intentionally killing civilians.

On Aug. 28, the Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces launched a strike against Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast most likely using cluster munitions. The attack killed one woman and injured three others.