Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2023 1:03 PM 1 min read
A farm building on fire as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 30, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked residential areas in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing 2 civilians and injuring 7 others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Aug. 30.

A missile hit a farm in the village of Bahatyr in Volnovakha district, killing two men aged 44 and 59 years old.  

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office believes the Russian army used S-300 surface-to-air missiles to strike the village.  

Five women aged 28 to 80, a 25-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man were injured in Kurakhove and 19 houses were damaged, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the war crime of intentionally killing civilians.

On Aug. 28, the Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces launched a strike against Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast most likely using cluster munitions. The attack killed one woman and injured three others.

Update: Biggest Russian attack on Kyiv in months kills 2, injures 3
Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s capital with drones and missiles overnight, killing two people and injuring three, the Kyiv city military administration reported on Aug. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.