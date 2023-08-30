Update: Biggest Russian attack on Kyiv in months kills 2, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital with drones and missiles overnight, killing two people and injuring three, the Kyiv city military administration reported on Aug. 30.

Two security guards aged 26 and 36 years old died, according to the administration. They were killed when debris caused a fire in a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

An air alert was announced in Kyiv around 02:30 local time.

The State Emergency Service reported that 97 emergency service workers were deployed to put out the fires caused by debris falling on both the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Outside the city, 35 emergency service workers were deployed to Kyiv Oblast's Fastiv and Bucha districts due to fires caused by falling debris. A 69-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man were injured.

The Internal Affairs Ministry reported that the debris caused a fire on the local cemetery and damaged six houses.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring," Popko said, adding that air defense shot down more than 20 drones and missiles.