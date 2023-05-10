2 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

As of 9:00 a.m., two civilians are known to have been killed, and five more were injured, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 10.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on May 9-10, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, the State Emergency service via Facebook and Telegram)

Russian forces reportedly used mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation to strike 126 Ukrainian settlements.

According to the media center, 153 infrastructure facilities have been hit.