2 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 10:50 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 9-10, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

As of 9:00 a.m., two civilians are known to have been killed, and five more were injured, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 10.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on May 9-10, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, the State Emergency service via Facebook and Telegram)

Russian forces reportedly used mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation to strike 126 Ukrainian settlements.

According to the media center, 153 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

AFP journalist killed by Grad rockets in Chasiv Yar
Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed when Russia launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar on May 9, the news agency reported.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
