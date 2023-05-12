Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova May 12, 2023 12:21 PM 3 min read
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 11-12, 2023. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, two civilians were killed, and 22 more were injured in the Russian attacks.

Russian forces used mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, grenade launchers, anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation to strike 161 settlements, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 12.

According to the media center, 179 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Sloviansk, and 12 more people in the region were wounded, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russian attacks against Ukraine's eastern region damaged multiple houses and a school, said Kyrlenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 11-12, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrlenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 11-12, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrlenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 11-12, 2023. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 11-12, 2023. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)

Russian forces used MLRS and artillery to attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 16-year-old girl and three more women, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. According to the governor, the damages include a local market, at least eight houses, an administrative building, an educational institution, and public transport.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 80 times, firing 339 rounds from various weapons, according to the regional administration. The attacks reportedly killed one civilian and wounded four more in the region, as well as hit residential areas, a school, a hospital, and two critical infrastructure facilities.

Late on May 11, Russia launched an air strike on Chernihiv Oblast's village of Arkhypivka not far from the Ukrainian-Russian border late, injuring two civilians and destroying three houses, Ukraine's Northern Operational Command reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

News Feed

