2 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least two civilians and injured 16 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 10.

Overnight, Russia launched 83 Shahed-type combat drones and decoy drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 61 drones over 11 oblasts, while 22 others were lost without causing damage.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed one resident of Kramatorsk, and 12 others were wounded in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was injured, and another was killed in Russian drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a civilian was injured, and windows in four apartment buildings and 15 cars were damaged in Russian strikes, according to the region's military administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 32-year-old man was injured in a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone attack on the village of Liutivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an 83-year-old woman suffered injuries to her arm during Russian shelling of the front-line town of Huliaipole, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine has endured daily Russian strikes targeting civilian areas, with regional authorities consistently reporting casualties as Russia intensifies its offensive efforts.