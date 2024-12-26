Thailand accepts Russia's invitation to join BRICS

This audio is created with AI assistance

Thailand has accepted Russia's invitation to become a BRICS partner state, Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikondet Phalangkun said at a press briefing on Dec. 26.

BRICS, composed of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other nations, is a bloc of emerging economies often portrayed as a counterweight to the Western-led world.

"On October 31, Thailand received an invitation to become a BRICS partner state from Russia, the group's chair in 2024," Phalangkun said.

"On December 24, the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting and decided that Thailand would respond positively to the invitation."

The government believes that joining the economic alliance will carry benefits for Thailand across a number of sectors.

"(M)embership in BRICS will benefit Thailand by promoting trade, investment, food and energy security," Phalangkun said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a BRICS forum in Kazan in October 2024. According to Moscow, 36 world leaders participated in the summit. Following the event, Putin said that invitations would be sent to a number of proposed new partner countries.

Four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – joined BRICS at the start of 2024. This marked the group's first expansion since December 2010, when South Africa became a member.

Thailand opted to remain neutral after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Bangkok did not impose sanctions on Moscow or send weapons to Kyiv, but did later vote in favor of multiple United Nations resolutions calling for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine.