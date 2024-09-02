The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
1 person killed, at least 3 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

by Sonya Bandouil September 2, 2024 11:26 PM 1 min read
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak showed the aftermath of Russia's attack on Dnipro in the early hours of June 4, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
One person was killed and at least three people were injured in Dnipro on Sept. 2, in Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Lysak also reported that residential buildings in one of Dnipro’s districts were damaged.

No other details were provided at the moment.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

During a mass Russian strike on Aug. 26, an Iskander missile hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing at least four people and injuring five.

Iran may send ballistic missiles to Russia ‘within a matter of days,’ Bloomberg reports
Bloomberg’s sources believe that the potential transfer of ballistic missiles “would mark a worrying development in the conflict.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.