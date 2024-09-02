1 person killed, at least 3 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and at least three people were injured in Dnipro on Sept. 2, in Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.



Lysak also reported that residential buildings in one of Dnipro’s districts were damaged.



No other details were provided at the moment.



Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

During a mass Russian strike on Aug. 26, an Iskander missile hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing at least four people and injuring five.