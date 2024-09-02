The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Iran may send ballistic missiles to Russia 'within a matter of days,' Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 2, 2024 8:45 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustartive purposes. An Iranian supporter of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is waving an Iranian flag in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in western Tehran, on Feb. 11, 2024(Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Iran may begin delivering ballistic missiles to Russia "within a matter of days," Bloomberg reported on Sept. 2, citing an unnamed European official.

The news outlet's sources declined to estimate the type or the scope of the missiles. Reuters reported in August, citing unnamed intelligence sources, that Moscow may receive "hundreds" of Fath-360 and other ballistic missiles from Tehran.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. In February, Reuters also reported that Tehran sent "a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles" to aid Russia's invasion, but Kyiv has not yet registered any use of Iranian ballistic missiles by Moscow.

Bloomberg's sources believe that the potential transfer of ballistic missiles "would mark a worrying development in the conflict." The G7 countries are expected to immediately condemn any delivery and voice their concerns to governments in the Middle East through diplomatic channels, the unnamed source told the outlet.

Undisclosed Iranian sources told the New York Times on Aug. 5 that Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel, with deliveries already underway.

Western and Ukrainian officials have confirmed the use of North Korean artillery shells and missiles used by Russian forces.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
