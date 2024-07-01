Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova July 1, 2024 11:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 1, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office)
Russian troops attacked the Volnovakha and Pokrovsk districts in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries after Russia's attack on the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district, according to prosecutors.

Presumably, Russian UMPB D-30SN bombs killed a 55-year-old woman in the town of Selydove, the prosecutors said. One man who was with her at the time was wounded.

Russian forces also struck the town of Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district for the second time in a day with Uragan rocket laucnhers, injuring five people — three women and two men, the prosecutors said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Four people were killed and 20 injured in the region over the past day, according to Governor Vadim Filashkin.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

