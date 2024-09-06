The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

1 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat September 6, 2024 11:30 PM 2 min read
The remains of rubble after a Russian KAB guided aerial bomb struck the community of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 6, 2024. The attack killed one woman and injured five others, including two teenagers. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the community of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 6, killing a woman and injuring five others, including two teenagers, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to investigators, Russia dropped three KAB guided aerial bombs on the community around 3 p.m. local time, damaging 15 homes. A 66-year-old woman was killed and five other people, including a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

No information was provided on the extent of the victim's injuries, or the ages of the remaining victims.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region, with Russia intensifying the use of KAB guided aerial bombs in the area.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN, published on Sept. 5, that Russia was planning an offensive from Russia's Kursk Oblast onto Sumy Oblast before Ukrainian forces launched operations there.

Russian KAB guided bomb attacks on Sept. 4 injured seven people across the region. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

Sumy Obast experienced 186 explosions in 70 different attacks throughout the day on Sept. 6, the region's military administration reported.

Zelensky claims 6,000 Russian soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk Oblast
Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast means there is no threat of a renewed Russian offensive toward the city of Sumy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at Ramstein airbase in Germany on Sept. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.