1 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast

Russia attacked the community of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 6, killing a woman and injuring five others, including two teenagers, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to investigators, Russia dropped three KAB guided aerial bombs on the community around 3 p.m. local time, damaging 15 homes. A 66-year-old woman was killed and five other people, including a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

No information was provided on the extent of the victim's injuries, or the ages of the remaining victims.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region, with Russia intensifying the use of KAB guided aerial bombs in the area.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN, published on Sept. 5, that Russia was planning an offensive from Russia's Kursk Oblast onto Sumy Oblast before Ukrainian forces launched operations there.

Russian KAB guided bomb attacks on Sept. 4 injured seven people across the region. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

Sumy Obast experienced 186 explosions in 70 different attacks throughout the day on Sept. 6, the region's military administration reported.











