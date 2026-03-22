1 killed, 4 injured, including child, in Russian drone attack on Donetsk Oblast

A Russian drone attack on the village of Maidan in Donetsk Oblast on March 21 killed one person and injured four others, including a 15-year-old boy, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to prosecutors, a Russian Lancet drone struck a residential area of the village, killing a 63-year-old resident, while simultaneously damaging 35 nearby homes and vehicles.

Four other civilians — a 30-year-old man, two women aged 52 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy — also suffered injuries in the attack, including traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, cuts, bruises, and concussions, officials said.

No information was immediately available on the status of the injured victims. Officials did not specify the gender of the deceased victim.

The community, which is situated on the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, has been regularly targeted by Russian attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The village is located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the embattled Ukrainian stronghold of Kramatorsk.

Earlier in the day on March 21, officials in Donetsk Oblast reported that five people were killed in Russian attacks on the settlements of Drobysheve and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, while another 14 residents were injured elsewhere in the region.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people and injured 36 others over the past day, according to reports by local officials.