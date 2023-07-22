1 killed, 4 injured by Russian artillery fire in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and four others were injured by Russian artillery fire in Sumy Oblast on July 22, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The injured were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to the military administration, one of the settlements in the Krasnopillia community was targeted at around 10 a.m. local time, and 14 explosions were recorded.

The latest attack also damaged an unspecified number of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast is situated along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and has faced near-daily attacks since parts of the region were liberated from Russian occupation last spring.

On July 21, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said that Russian sabotage units had unsuccessfully attempted to cross the Ukrainian border into Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.