1 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in Ukraine's nine oblasts in the country's east, north, and south.

Those are Luhansk, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

According to regional authorities, one civilian was killed, and 12 more were injured in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks killed one person in Donetsk Oblast's Chasiv Yar and injured six in other regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit six settlements and one community in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, damaging 20 houses, several enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 83 times, using artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, aviation, and drones, the regional administration wrote on May 25.

The attacks reportedly wounded four civilians in the region as well as hit residential areas and social infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 24, firing more than 84 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Russia hit the Khotin community with mortars, damaging three private residences and injuring two civilians. No casualties have been reported following the shelling in other communities.