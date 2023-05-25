Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

1 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 9:49 AM 2 min read
A kindergarten damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in Ukraine's nine oblasts in the country's east, north, and south.

Those are Luhansk, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

According to regional authorities, one civilian was killed, and 12 more were injured in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks killed one person in Donetsk Oblast's Chasiv Yar and injured six in other regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit six settlements and one community in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, damaging 20 houses, several enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 24-25, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 83 times, using artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, aviation, and drones, the regional administration wrote on May 25.

The attacks reportedly wounded four civilians in the region as well as hit residential areas and social infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 24, firing more than 84 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Russia hit the Khotin community with mortars, damaging three private residences and injuring two civilians. No casualties have been reported following the shelling in other communities.

Who pays for US weapons sent to Ukraine and why it’s worth it (VIDEO)
Among all of Ukraine’s allies, the U.S. has been the most generous in providing military assistance during the full-scale Russian invasion. While its weapons have been crucial in helping Ukraine withstand Russian aggression, some Americans have spoken out against their country “paying” for the war.…
Kyiv IndependentIryna Matviyishyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.