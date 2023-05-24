Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 24, firing more than 84 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Khotin community, damaging three private residences and injuring two civilians. The Yunakivka community was attacked by a missile. A building of a kindergarten was damaged as the result of the strike. Later in the day, the community was shelled with mortars, according to the Ukrainian military.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling in other communities.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.