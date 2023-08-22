1 killed, 1 injured in Russian strike against Kherson Oblast settlement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Komyshany settlement in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 22 killed one resident and injured another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 71-year-old woman was killed and a 55-year-old man was injured while walking in the street, according to the report.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces carried out the attack at around 11:20 a.m., most likely using artillery. Residential buildings and a gas pipe were reportedly damaged.

Kherson Oblast, which remains partially occupied since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, suffers regular strikes against its territory.

During the past day and overnight, Russian attacks injured four civilians in the oblast, Prokudin said.

This included a 43-year-old man injured in the village of Zolota Balka, a 79-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man injured in the strikes against Sofiivka, and a 48-year-old man injured in the attack against Beryslav, according to local officials.