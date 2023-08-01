Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a village in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 1, killing an elderly woman and injuring a man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The woman was in her 70s, and the man is around 50, Syniehubov said on television.

The attack targeted Pershotravneve, a village in the Izium district, during the daytime.

Syniehubov also said that local utility services in the city of Kharkiv continue to eliminate the consequences of the overnight drone strikes.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Shahed kamikaze drones during the night of Aug. 1, injuring one and resulting in a fire outbreak.

Kharkiv Oblast is located in northeastern Ukraine, on the border with Russia. Due to its proximity to Russia, the region has been subjected to relentless missile, drone, and artillery attacks since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.