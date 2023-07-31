Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Russian drones attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 1:37 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on May 29. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Iranian-made drones on August 1  injuring 1, Suspline reported.

Two floors of a dormitory were destroyed as a result of the attack. Emergency services are reportedly working at the site. Firefighters were also dispatched to the scene after a large fire erupted.

Previously it was reported that nobody was injured in the attack on the school building. According to Suspline, local officials later confirmed that one person was in the building.

The drone attack also targeted the central parts of the city.

Further information about the scale of the damage or the number of casualties is not yet available.

Earlier tonight, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram that Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones.

Russia began launching drone attacks against Ukraine in September 2022. Since then, Russia has continuously depleted Ukrainian air defense systems. U.S. officials recently discovered Russian plans to build a drone-manufacturing facility inside with country.

Kharkiv Oblast is situated in northeastern Ukraine. Apart from suffering from regular artillery and mortar shelling due to the geographical proximity to Russia, it also faces missile and drone strike on a daily basis.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
