Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosive ordnance kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 6:56 PM 2 min read
A view of a landmine area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 10, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 35-year-old man was killed after his car hit an explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Hryhorivka, the regional administration reported on Nov. 14.

The explosion wounded another man, aged 30, who was also in the car, according to the Kharkiv Oblast authorities.

He’s reportedly receiving medical attention after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Hryhorivka lies in the Izium district, roughly 170 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and around 200 kilometers from the Russian border.

Escape from Kupiansk: How one cop tricked the Russians
Editor’s note: Due to security concerns, the Kyiv Independent isn’t publishing the real name or the photo of the police officer at the center of this story. He is identified in the story as Oleksandr. KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Kupiansk police officer Oleksandr doesn’t like remembering the time
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Over 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been wounded or maimed since Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine began, Shmyhal said on Oct. 9.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:08 PM

Danilov: Counteroffensive hopes did not come true.

Ukraine's counteroffensive hopes did not come true, but that does not mean Kyiv will not eventually achieve victory, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in a comment for the BBC on Dec. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
12:10 PM

US House passes bill banning import of uranium from Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 11 to pass a bill banning the import of Russian uranium. A majority of uranium used by the U.S. is purchased from abroad. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that in 2022, 12% of the total amount of uranium used by nuclear power plants in the U.S. was purchased from Russia, making it the third largest supplier.
9:51 AM

Russia claims it shot down ballistic missile over Belgorod Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that air defense had shot down a "target" near the village of Bessonovka, about 30 kilometers from the city of Belgorod and close to 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv did not comment on the claim, and it cannot be independently verified.
6:10 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
5:45 AM

Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec 11 seeking to secure additional support for Ukraine as additional U.S. aid funding remains in question.
1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.