Explosive ordnance kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

A 35-year-old man was killed after his car hit an explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Hryhorivka, the regional administration reported on Nov. 14.

The explosion wounded another man, aged 30, who was also in the car, according to the Kharkiv Oblast authorities.

He’s reportedly receiving medical attention after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Hryhorivka lies in the Izium district, roughly 170 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and around 200 kilometers from the Russian border.

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Over 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been wounded or maimed since Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine began, Shmyhal said on Oct. 9.

According to Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory has been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.