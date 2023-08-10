1 dead, 2 injured in Russian strike against Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 10 killed one resident and injured two more, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces hit a residential building in the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district. One woman was killed, and one man suffered injuries, the governor said.

Russia also targeted the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district. A 73-year-old man was injured and received medical care at the spot, Syniehubov reported.

Earlier on Aug. 10, local authorities started an evacuation of civilians from 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district.

"The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of settlements close to the front line and continues to terrorize the civilian population, including conducting airstrikes," Syniehubov said.

"Under such conditions, the risks to the life and health of civilians have increased significantly."

Russia has been concentrating its forces around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive last autumn.