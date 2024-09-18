The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
1 dead, 4 injured after Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Chris York September 18, 2024 4:52 PM 1 min read
Firefighters deal with the aftermath of a Russian attack in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, in which three people were injured on Sept. 18, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been killed, and four people, including a nine-year-old boy, have been injured during Russian attacks in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Sept. 18.

The child and two women, aged 43 and 69, were injured during shelling in the city of Marhanets.

Lysak earlier reported that a "kamikaze drone strike" in the city of Nikopol had injured a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

In an update later on Sept. 18, Lysak reported the injured man had died.

"Sincere condolences to family and friends," the governor added.

The Russian army regularly fires on the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, targeting hospitals, among other facilities.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 22 over the previous day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 18.

Russian weapons depot ‘wiped off the face of the earth’ by Ukrainian drone attack, SBU source claims
Ukrainian drones successfully targeted a weapons depot in Toropets in Russia’s Tver Oblast overnight, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
