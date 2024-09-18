1 dead, 4 injured after Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been killed, and four people, including a nine-year-old boy, have been injured during Russian attacks in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Sept. 18.

The child and two women, aged 43 and 69, were injured during shelling in the city of Marhanets.

Lysak earlier reported that a "kamikaze drone strike" in the city of Nikopol had injured a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

In an update later on Sept. 18, Lysak reported the injured man had died.

"Sincere condolences to family and friends," the governor added.

The Russian army regularly fires on the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, targeting hospitals, among other facilities.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 22 over the previous day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 18.