Russian attacks kill 4, injure 22 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 22 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 18.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 46 out of 52 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

An attack on Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast killed one person and injured a 90-year-old woman. The woman "received minor injuries" and did not require hospitalization, Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andriy Raikovych said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 10 people had been injured by Russian attacks over the past day.

A guided bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv injured nine people, including four emergency service workers and a 15-year-old boy, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, a 63-year-old man was killed and four others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day. The man was killed in a drone attack in the city of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Two people died and five more were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The casualties were reported in Komyshuvakha, a community located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 197 strikes on 11 settlements in the region over the past day.

One person was injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, and another person was injured by shelling in Krasnopil in Sumy Oblast, the local authorities reported.

Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts also came under attack, but there were no reports of civilian casualties.