The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 22 over past day

by Elsa Court September 18, 2024 10:41 AM 2 min read
Firefighters continue to extinguish the forest fire after a Russian bomb explosion in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Sept. 17, 2024. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 22 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 18.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 46 out of 52 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

An attack on Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine's Kirovohrad Oblast killed one person and injured a 90-year-old woman. The woman "received minor injuries" and did not require hospitalization, Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andriy Raikovych said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 10 people had been injured by Russian attacks over the past day.

A guided bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv injured nine people, including four emergency service workers and a 15-year-old boy, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, a 63-year-old man was killed and four others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day. The man was killed in a drone attack in the city of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Two people died and five more were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The casualties were reported in Komyshuvakha, a community located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 197 strikes on 11 settlements in the region over the past day.

One person was injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, and another person was injured by shelling in Krasnopil in Sumy Oblast, the local authorities reported.

Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts also came under attack, but there were no reports of civilian casualties.  

Ukraine war latest: 1 million killed, wounded in Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, WSJ reports
Key developments on Sept. 17: * Around 1 million killed, wounded in Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, WSJ reports * Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol, Navy says * None of Ukraine’s plans to end the war envisages ceasefire, ceding territory, Podolyak says * Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:09 AM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.