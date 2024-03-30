1 dead, 3 injured, infrastructure hit in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

One person has been killed and three injured over the last 24 hours in Russian attacks in the Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts, Ukrainian authorities said on March 30.

In the city of Kherson, a high-rise building, two private houses, a cell tower and warehouse were hit, killing one and injuring another, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, said in a post on Telegram.

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, an 87-year-old man was injured when a five-story residential building was hit. A 28-year-old man was injured in the village of Pokotylivka when an explosive device detonated.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.

Over the recent months, Russia has intensified assault attempts in the area of Kupiansk, a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was occupied by Russian troops for several months in 2022.

Additionally, several drone strikes in Poltava Oblast damaged an “infrastructure site,” Governor Philip Pronin said in a post on Telegram, adding: “A restless night in Poltava Oblast. The most important thing is that no one was hurt.”