News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava Oblast
1 dead, 3 injured, infrastructure hit in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava oblasts

by Chris York March 30, 2024 12:40 PM 1 min read
Consequences of the Russian strike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 30 are seen in the photo released by the regional police department. (Kharkiv Oblast Police/Facebook)
One person has been killed and three injured over the last 24 hours in Russian attacks in the Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts, Ukrainian authorities said on March 30.

In the city of Kherson, a high-rise building, two private houses, a cell tower and warehouse were hit, killing one and injuring another, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, said in a post on Telegram.

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, an 87-year-old man was injured when a five-story residential building was hit. A 28-year-old man was injured in the village of Pokotylivka when an explosive device detonated.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.

Over the recent months, Russia has intensified assault attempts in the area of Kupiansk, a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was occupied by Russian troops for several months in 2022.

Additionally, several drone strikes in Poltava Oblast damaged an “infrastructure site,” Governor Philip Pronin said in a post on Telegram, adding: “A restless night in Poltava Oblast. The most important thing is that no one was hurt.”

The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
