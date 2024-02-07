Zelensky, Western leaders react to Russian morning attacks across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders, including the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who is currently in Kyiv, reacted to the large-scale Russian strikes across Ukraine in the morning of Feb. 7 that killed at least four people and injured over 30.

Zelensky offered his condolences to those killed and wounded in the attacks and said that Ukraine would "definitely retaliate against Russia; terrorists will always face the consequences of their actions."

Borrell said he spent the morning in an air raid shelter. He added that "this is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression."

"We rely on Ukraine’s air defense - and its heroic air defenders - to protect us all. There is no time to lose. Ukraine needs our security assistance now," said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the morning attacks reflected the "Russian genocidal world."

Reports of those killed and wounded in the attacks, which struck cities across the country, including Kyiv, continue to be updated.