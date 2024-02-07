Skip to content
Zelensky, Western leaders react to Russian morning attacks across Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller February 7, 2024 11:28 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 7, 2024. (National Police/Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders, including the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who is currently in Kyiv, reacted to the large-scale Russian strikes across Ukraine in the morning of Feb. 7 that killed at least four people and injured over 30.

Zelensky offered his condolences to those killed and wounded in the attacks and said that Ukraine would "definitely retaliate against Russia; terrorists will always face the consequences of their actions."

Borrell said he spent the morning in an air raid shelter. He added that "this is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression."

"We rely on Ukraine’s air defense - and its heroic air defenders - to protect us all. There is no time to lose. Ukraine needs our security assistance now," said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the morning attacks reflected the "Russian genocidal world."

Reports of those killed and wounded in the attacks, which struck cities across the country, including Kyiv, continue to be updated.

12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
9:56 PM

Tucker Carlson announces interview with Putin.

Former Fox News host and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson announced he will soon conduct an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming rumors about his controversial visit to Russia.
8:56 PM

Kazakh President nominates new PM.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed his chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, to be Kazakhstan's new prime minister following the resignation of Tokayev's former cabinet.
