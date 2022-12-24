Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: ‘We will not wait for a miracle, we're creating one ourselves.'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 9:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Christians celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25.

“We will never feel a shortage of courage and indomitability,” Zelensky said. “And even in total darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will hug for a long time to warm each other."

He said that many Ukrainians would celebrate Christmas abroad or in captivity and pledged to free all Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Previously Ukraine had celebrated Christmas on Jan. 7 - on the same day as Russia. Most Orthodox churches and Roman Catholics celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25.

This year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has allowed its parishes to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 as part of the country's efforts to distance itself from Russia amid its aggression against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.