Zelensky visits soldiers undergoing medical treatment in Donetsk Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade's medical company in Donetsk Oblast on April 19, Ukraine's Presidential Office reported.

The situation on Ukraine's eastern front has "significantly deteriorated in recent days," Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 13, as Russia ramped up its offensive on the town of Chasiv Yar after capturing Avdiivka, which lies about 50 kilometers southward.

Zelensky presented state awards to the servicemen undergoing treatment and company medics, according to the statement.

"Thank you for your work. You are making every effort to save the lives of our soldiers. Thank you for treating our fighters and serving Ukraine. I wish you victory, health and to be very strong," the president said.

Zelensky also reportedly inspected the construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast and was briefed by Yurii Sodol, a commander of Ukraine’s Combined Forces, about the security situation in the region, including the defense of Chasiv Yar.

Syrskyi said that the Russian military leadership set a goal to capture the town by May 9 — the day when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a heavily militarized holiday marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II.