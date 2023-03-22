Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky visits soldiers on front line in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 2:25 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, according to the President's Office.

During his visit, Zelensky received updates regarding the situation on the front line.

Additionally, Zelensky presented awards to soldiers for their military service and held a moment of silence for those killed in action.

"I am honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, to award our heroes, to thank you, and to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, its sovereignty, and the east of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
Ukrainian soldiers meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a hospital where injured Ukrainian soldiers are treated during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky presents an award to an injured Ukrainian solider at a hospital during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
Injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated at a hospital during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit as part of his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky presents an award to a Ukrainian solider at a hospital during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging in Donetsk Oblast for the past eight months, with heavy losses suffered on both sides. However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on March 20 that the Ukrainian military has been successful "in certain areas" and is "destroying Russia's most professional units," namely the state-backed Wagner Group.

Ukraine war latest: Japanese PM visits Kyiv; US to speed up Patriot, Abrams delivery
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.