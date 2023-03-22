Zelensky visits soldiers on front line in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, according to the President's Office.

During his visit, Zelensky received updates regarding the situation on the front line.

Additionally, Zelensky presented awards to soldiers for their military service and held a moment of silence for those killed in action.

"I am honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, to award our heroes, to thank you, and to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, its sovereignty, and the east of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) Ukrainian soldiers meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Ukraine's military positions in the Bakhmut area on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a hospital where injured Ukrainian soldiers are treated during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky presents an award to an injured Ukrainian solider at a hospital during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) Injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated at a hospital during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit as part of his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky presents an award to a Ukrainian solider at a hospital during his trip to the east of Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (President's Office)

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging in Donetsk Oblast for the past eight months, with heavy losses suffered on both sides. However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on March 20 that the Ukrainian military has been successful "in certain areas" and is "destroying Russia's most professional units," namely the state-backed Wagner Group.