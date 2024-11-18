Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, currently lying some 6-7 kilometers from the front line, his Telegram channel reported on Nov. 18.

Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the east, has come into artillery and drone range of Russian forces moving relentlessly forward in Donetsk Oblast. With Moscow's troops drawing near, losing the town would be a serious blow to other parts of the front line's defense as well.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives a response every day," Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Presidential Office)

The head of state also visited the base of the 25th Airborne Brigade and handed out awards to soldiers.

During his trip, Zelensky was accompanied by Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, who called Pokrovsk "one of the hottest spots" of the front line.

Zelensky has previously visited the most critical sectors of the front line during the full-scale war, including now Russian-occupied Bakhmut or Avdiivka.

His visit aims to boost the morale among Ukrainian troops, who are increasingly on the back foot in the face of a Russian advance. The inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January adds further uncertainty regarding the future of Ukrainian defense capabilities.