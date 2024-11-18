Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk

by Boldizsar Gyori November 18, 2024 4:19 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukrainian military positions in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, currently lying some 6-7 kilometers from the front line, his Telegram channel reported on Nov. 18.

Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the east, has come into artillery and drone range of Russian forces moving relentlessly forward in Donetsk Oblast. With Moscow's troops drawing near, losing the town would be a serious blow to other parts of the front line's defense as well.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives a response every day,"  Zelensky said.

0:00
/
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Presidential Office)

The head of state also visited the base of the 25th Airborne Brigade and handed out awards to soldiers.

During his trip, Zelensky was accompanied by Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, who called Pokrovsk "one of the hottest spots" of the front line.

Zelensky has previously visited the most critical sectors of the front line during the full-scale war, including now Russian-occupied Bakhmut or Avdiivka.

His visit aims to boost the morale among Ukrainian troops, who are increasingly on the back foot in the face of a Russian advance. The inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January adds further uncertainty regarding the future of Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Burning horizon: As Russia makes gains near Pokrovsk, civilians remain frozen in inaction
SELYDOVE, Donetsk Oblast – “Kostia! Kostia?” Despite their volume, the volunteer’s calls dissipate in the strong winds coursing through the central streets of Selydove. This is the most dangerous part of any evacuation operation in a front-line city: making visual contact with civilians who have a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.