Zelensky visits front-line troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized Brigade near the front-line town of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 4.

Robotyne sits by the a main road toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and further to occupied Melitopol, one of the key logistic hubs for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces liberated Robotyne in late August last year.

Zelensky also awarded troops with Crosses of Military Merit, a presidential award recognizing servicepeople for outstanding personal bravery and courage during combat missions.

“I am greatly honored to be here today. To support you and present awards. Such a difficult, decisive mission rests on your shoulders — to push back the enemy and win this war. I wish you this victory. I wish to do everything to make this victory faster,” said Zelensky.