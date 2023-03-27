Zelensky visits Nikopol as Dnipropetrovsk Oblast targeted by Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 27. (Photo: President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 27, his office wrote.

Zelensky stopped by the city of Nikopol, which has been targeted by Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion, to learn about the situation there and in neighboring areas.

According to the President's Office, nearly 5,000 buildings have been destroyed in Nikopol, including medical and educational institutions.

During the visit, Zelensky was briefed on ongoing efforts to restore civilian infrastructure and enhance defense measures against potential future attacks.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol region sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Head of the Nikopol District State Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko reported on March 27 that Nikopol was targeted by drones, resulting in one injury and property damage.