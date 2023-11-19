Skip to content
Zelensky urges international community to send signal to Russia

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2023 1:57 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 4, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the international community to send a signal to Russia that the world will not tire of supporting Ukraine in a daily address on Nov. 19.  

"We continue to prepare for the planned international events this week," Zelenksy stated. "The key thing now is guarantees that Ukraine's support will be sufficient next year as well. I thank all the countries that are looking at this as we are. We need this signal to Russia: no matter what they do, the world will not tire of defending freedom and international order."

The Ukrainian leader also thanked the Netherlands for recent waves of military aid.

"Thank you, Mark, Mr. Prime Minister, and the entire society of the Netherlands. This is a timely signal. It is important to feel that the defense of freedom relies on reliable and sincere support."

The U.S. has been the largest single contributor of aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in terms of military assistance, humanitarian aid, and financial support.

However, support for Ukraine has increasingly become politicized in the U.S., becoming a partisan issue in which Democrats are much more likely to support continued aid, compared to a higher degree of opposition among Republicans.

This has become especially apparent after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, as U.S. funding for Israel and Ukraine has become increasingly linked in Congress.

On Oct. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a $105 billion joint funding bill that contained defense aid for both Ukraine and Israel, but it has not made it through Congress as of the time of this publication.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, emphasized that the U.S.'s support for Ukraine will most likely decrease, and the EU should have the political willingness to continue to send aid regardless.

Earlier this weekend, U.S Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will prioritize passing further military aid packages for Ukraine and Israel so that they are approved before Christmas.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
