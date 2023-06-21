Zelensky: Ukrainian forces advance in south, firm defense on eastern front

This audio is created with AI assistance

Amid heavy fighting across the front line, Ukrainian forces are advancing in the south and firming their defense in the east, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 21.

"In the south, we are advancing. Thank you, soldiers. In the east – we hold the line," Zelensky said.

He also said that despite Russian plans, Ukrainian forces “will destroy them” in the Kupiansk direction and thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for shooting down yet another Russian helicopter.

"Every downing like this is important," Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter without providing further details.

On June 19, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Russia has deployed more forces to Ukraine's eastern front line in its attempt to advance toward Lyman and Kupiansk and seize the initiative.

The situation in the region is difficult amid heavy fighting and intensified Russian shelling, but Ukrainian forces "do not allow the enemy to advance," Maliar said on Telegram.

According to the official, Russia hasn't abandoned its plans to seize the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which is currently "the main offensive direction" of Russian troops.