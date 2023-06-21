Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces advance in south, firm defense on eastern front

by Daria Shulzhenko June 22, 2023 12:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Amid heavy fighting across the front line, Ukrainian forces are advancing in the south and firming their defense in the east, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 21.

"In the south, we are advancing. Thank you, soldiers. In the east – we hold the line," Zelensky said.

He also said that despite Russian plans, Ukrainian forces “will destroy them” in the Kupiansk direction and thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for shooting down yet another Russian helicopter.

"Every downing like this is important," Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter without providing further details.

On June 19, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Russia has deployed more forces to Ukraine's eastern front line in its attempt to advance toward Lyman and Kupiansk and seize the initiative.

The situation in the region is difficult amid heavy fighting and intensified Russian shelling, but Ukrainian forces "do not allow the enemy to advance," Maliar said on Telegram.

According to the official, Russia hasn't abandoned its plans to seize the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which is currently "the main offensive direction" of Russian troops.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Comments

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
