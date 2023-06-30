Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: 'Ukraine wants to show results before NATO summit but every advance costs lives'

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 11:43 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast on June 26, 2023. (Source: President of Ukraine/official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine wants to show results on the battlefield before the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, but every kilometer costs lives, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE on June 30.

Zelensky admitted that the advance has been slower than expected due to long-lasting torrential rains. For this reason, he has called on the allies to continue providing support so that Ukraine can achieve results.

The president noted that during the fall counteroffensive last, "with all respect to the allies," key artillery support arrived too late.

"We stopped because we could not advance. An offensive would mean the loss of people, and we had no artillery."

The president emphasized the value of human lives when making decisions about the counteroffensive.

"If they tell me that two months will pass and thousands of people will die, or three months and fewer people will die, of course, I will choose the latter," Zelensky said.

"Between time and people, the most important thing is people."

The NATO Vilnius summit is scheduled to take place on July 11-12, with the Russo-Ukrainian War high on the agenda.

Ukraine's top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi denounced the criticism that the counteroffensive is not progressing fast enough, adding that the campaign is not a "show."

Despite lacking enough artillery and air support, Ukrainian troops are advancing at least 500 every day, Zaluzhnyi reminded.

The long-awaited counteroffensive is underway across the front line in the east and south of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have successfully liberated nine settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, though, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the main attack is yet to come.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
