Zelensky: Ukraine needs stronger air defense to fight Russian missile terror

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2023 8:56 PM 1 min read
A fire breaks out at granaries of one of the agricultural enterprises after Russian airstrike hits in Odesa on July 21, 2023. 2 rockets hit the granaries destroying agricultural and rescue equipment. Fire, broke out after the attack, covered an area of more than 200 square meters. At least two employees of the enterprise were injured. 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley are destroyed. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 23 that the only way for Ukraine to counter Russian missile strikes is to get a  “full-fledged sky shield.”

A video published on Zelensky’s official Telegram channel depicts debris and damaged Ukrainian buildings after Russian missile attacks.  

Zelensky added that, despite all military aid coming to Ukraine, the country needs more air defense systems to cover its entire territory.

“The world must not get used to Russian terror – terror must be defeated. And it is possible,” Zelensky said.

In April,  almost after a year of refusals from Western partners, Ukraine finally received Patriot air defense systems capable of shooting down Russian aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic systems.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
