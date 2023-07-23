Zelensky: Ukraine needs stronger air defense to fight Russian missile terror

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 23 that the only way for Ukraine to counter Russian missile strikes is to get a “full-fledged sky shield.”

A video published on Zelensky’s official Telegram channel depicts debris and damaged Ukrainian buildings after Russian missile attacks.

Zelensky added that, despite all military aid coming to Ukraine, the country needs more air defense systems to cover its entire territory.

“The world must not get used to Russian terror – terror must be defeated. And it is possible,” Zelensky said.

In April, almost after a year of refusals from Western partners, Ukraine finally received Patriot air defense systems capable of shooting down Russian aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic systems.



