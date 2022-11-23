Zelensky: Ukraine creating 'invincibility centers' if Russian attacks knock power out

This audio is created with AI assistance

If massive Russian strikes continue to take place on energy infrastructure and the electricity supply cannot be restored for hours, Ukrainians will be able to access "invincibility centers" to access all basic services, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily briefing.

The services will include electricity, mobile phone connections, heat, water, and first aid, free of charge and twenty-four hours a day. There are currently 4,000 of these centers and more are planned, Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on Nov. 22 that the level of damage to the energy system as a result of Russian attacks is “colossal.”

Following Russia's largest missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said almost half of Ukraine’s energy system was out of order.

